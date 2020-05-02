URBANA — The Champaign County public defender’s office has been appointed to represent a former University of Illinois police officer accused of raping four women in the previous decade.
Jerald “Jerry” Sandage, 48, of LeRoy, formerly of Savoy, had been arraigned last week on five counts of criminal sexual assault and one of criminal sexual abuse alleging that in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2019, he had sex with four women who were unable to consent.
He was also accused of intimidation. Following his arrest on those new charges April 22, Sandage told Judge Tom Difanis his Bloomington attorney was unable to appear.
Stephanie Wong represents Sandage in a criminal case filed last fall in which he’s charged with official misconduct for allegedly using UI police resources to look up information on women. Those are Class 3 felonies with a penalty range from probation to two to five years in prison.
She apparently declined to represent him on the more recent sex assault charges — Class 1 felonies that could net him decades in prison as the sentences for each would have to be served one after the other.
Difanis, who set Sandage’s bond at a total of $3 million in the four recent sex cases, declined a request by the public defender’s office to reduce that amount.
The judge noted that Sandage was able to post substantial bond in the previous case — $25,000 cash — and that these are more serious charges.
Difanis assigned the case to Judge Roger Webber for trial and told Sandage to be back in court July 7. He is being held in the Piatt County Jail in Monticello for his own protection since he was a police officer.
He resigned the job he had for 12 years in February.