CHAMPAIGN — Narcan, the treatment that can reverse the effect of a potentially fatal opioid drug overdose, will be distributed free to the public by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District next week.
Narcan kits will be distributed at a drive-thru from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Aug. 31 on the south side of the public health building at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C.
People planning to come should look for a small shed on that side of the building. Staff will be available to provide the kits and answer questions.
Narcan is a brand name for the treatment naloxone, which works by binding to opiate receptors in the brain and blocking the effects of opioid or synthetic opioid drugs such as heroin, fentanyl and prescription pain relievers such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine and morphine.
The treatment can restore normal breathing, and is safe to use on an unconscious person, according to the public health district.