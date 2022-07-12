URBANA — An Urbana man has been charged with public indecency for allegedly exposing his sex organ in front of little girls at a city park Monday.
An Urbana police report said Diego Beltran, 26, for whom no address was listed, was arrested for allegedly masturbating in King Park, 915 Wascher Drive, while four children, ages 6 and under, were present.
A police report said a woman saw him ride up on a bicycle about 4:20 p.m. Monday and that he appeared to be intoxicated. His sex organ was exposed as he was facing a group of girls who were playing. The adults in the park confronted him and called the police.
Beltran told police he was watching pornography on his phone and was merely adjusting his belt, not playing with himself.
After being arrested, Beltran posted $100 bond and was released from jail. He failed to appear in court Tuesday to be arraigned on the Class A misdemeanor charge, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 364 days in the county jail.
The judge set a hearing to forfeit his bond for Sept. 7 and issued a warrant for his arrest.