URBANA — City officials and C-U at Home will hold a community meeting next month to address concerns about a future shelter for homeless men near downtown Urbana.
But the meeting won’t be held until after the city council is set to approve funding for the shelter.
Urbana Community Development Coordinator Breaden Belcher said the hope is that the upcoming meeting will go a long way to address neighbors’ concerns about the shelter that nonprofit agency C-U at Home has planned for a five-bedroom house at 410 W. Springfield Ave., U.
“We definitely were listening and hearing the concerns of the neighbors,” he said.
Concerns expressed to the city council this past Monday included the need for more information about the shelter plan and a public forum before a final decision is made on funding. Other concerns were about the safety of the neighborhood, the impact on Urbana’s downtown and whether long-term impacts have been considered.
The council ultimately forwarded the request by C-U at Home — for $250,000 in federal funding through the Urbana Home Consortium to cover the purchase of the West Springfield Avenue house — to its next regular meeting Monday for approval.
The neighborhood meeting has been scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.
Belcher said there wasn’t enough time between the last council meeting and the one coming up next week to get a community meeting scheduled before the council takes final action.
Plus, he said, the direction received from the council was to move forward, and there’s also the reality of today’s housing market.
“If C-U at Home wasn’t able to move as quickly as possible, the house would go back on the market,” he said.
Belcher and C-U at Home Executive Director Melissa Courtwright said the meeting will be a chance for neighbors to learn more about what C-U at Home does and what it’s planning for the shelter.
The agency is planning to house eight men in the West Springfield Avenue house, which will become the new location of a “mid-barrier” men’s shelter that is currently at 70 E. Washington St., C.
A mid-barrier shelter could include homeless people who may not yet be completely sober and who may still have some mental-health issues — but are ready to make changes in their lives, Courtwright said.
The house is to be staffed around the clock, and the residents are to receive intensive case management services to get them the help they need to take the next steps forward.
Clients will be screened before being housed at this shelter, Courtwright said.
“A big part of it is their motivation for change,” she said.
There wouldn’t be any registered sex offenders at the West Springfield Avenue house, given its proximity to the Phillips Recreation Center, Courtwright said.
C-U at Home has identified another house it has — the address of which isn’t disclosed — where a homeless person who is a registered sex offender could stay, she said.
That house isn’t near any schools, playgrounds or daycare centers, she said.
Courtwright said she was a bit surprised at some neighborhood reactions to the shelter plan, “but I do understand that people have questions.”
What she’d like nearby residents to understand is that those staying at the shelter have experienced traumatic events in their lives.
“They are homeless but working toward stability,” she said.