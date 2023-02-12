Public works director: $100,000 for Windsor Road litigation won't affect Urbana's capital projects
URBANA — For now, shifting $100,000 of local motor fuel tax funding to cover Windsor Road construction litigation costs won’t have any impact on the city’s capital project plans, Public works Director Tim Cowan says.
But if more related budget amendments beyond this week’s are needed, “absolutely, it will affect out capital investments,” Cowan said in response to a question this week from city council member Maryalice Wu.
The city of Urbana is suing Stark Excavating of Bloomington, seeking $2.9 million in damages to cover the cost of replacing a 1.4-mile section of Windsor between Race Street and Philo Road.
Stark has counter-sued the city, seeking more than $400,000 for unpaid work.
Seven years after the road cracking that led to the lawsuit, the case finally made its way to Judge Jason Bohm‘s courtroom last October. But a mistrial was declared after three of the four attorneys trying the case tested positive for COVID-19.
The trial has been rescheduled for Oct. 16.
— This week’s meeting opened with a mayoral proclamation noting that February was “National African American History Month,” with Mayor Diane Marlin proudly noting that it was Urbana public schools 56 years ago that were the first to integrate in Illinois.
“This act of civic bravery, which was led by the Dr. Ellis 6, has helped people of all backgrounds to gain confidence, courage and faith to pursue their own dreams, no matter who they are or where they’re from,” Marlin said.
Reflecting on Black History Month later, during the council comment portion of the meeting, Chaundra Bishop, one of two African American members, said she was proud to serve but acknowledged there’s still work to do.
“Gestures like the proclamation the mayor did today are a good start,” Bishop said. “But if we are to see real change, we need to follow up with a plan for implementing specific initiatives and measuring their impact.
“That means setting some ambitious but achievable equity goals like ensuring the makeup of senior administration and staff reflects that of the community it serves, and tracking progress toward these goals.”