RANTOUL — After holding the pumpkin throwing contest known as the World Championship Punkin Chunkin in Rantoul, organizers are hoping to bring it back to where it began: Delaware.
The Punkin Chunkin had been held there since 1986, but not for two years after a 2016 accident critically injured a TV reporter.
That led to a lawsuit that was later dismissed, and the event was moved to Rantoul’s Chanute Air Force Base last year.
While a mechanical machine called Chunk Norris set a new world record in November for its class, crowds were down, as well as the number of pumpkin-launching machines -- 23 compared to more than 100 at Punkin Chunkin’s last championship in 2016 in Delaware.
Because of that, organizers hope to bring it back to Delaware or at least somewhere closer to its home base.
“Before we commit to taking the World Championship on the road in 2020, we want to see if Delmarva (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia) can help bring this event closer to home and closer to our dedicated base of volunteers, vendors, teams, and fans that supported us for so many years,” the organization said in a post on its website.
However, to bring the event back to Delaware, organizers said state legislators would need to change the law to protect nonprofits and landowners leasing their property from lawsuits.
“If Delaware is once again not an option for the World Championship Punkin Chunkin we will continue to expand our search outside of the state, looking throughout the Delmarva region for a suitable property,” the organization said. “Maryland, Virginia, and beyond hold untapped potential for the WCPCA and, in some cases, already have legislation in place that Delaware lacks.”