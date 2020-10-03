URBANA — A Champaign County jury Friday acquitted an Urbana man of possessing a loaded gun.
The jury took 30 minutes to find Wayne Colson, 24, not guilty of unlawful use of weapons by a felon stemming from his arrest late last year.
Testimony in the one-day trial before Judge Randy Rosenbaum was that Colson was a passenger in a car driven by Jawon Brown, 20, of Champaign.
Officer Lance Carpenter, a member of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, spotted the car at the CVS store at the corner of Neil and Green streets on Dec. 5.
Knowing that Urbana police wanted to speak with Brown about his possible role in an Urbana shooting, Carpenter called for his partner, David Monahan, and the two parked in front of and behind the car, blocking it in the parking lot.
As soon as the car was blocked, Colson, the passenger, got out and ran, with Monahan chasing him.
Carpenter said he started to join the pursuit but decided to turn his attention to Brown in the car. He reached in through the driver’s window to grab the key to keep Brown from moving the vehicle and after a brief struggle, Brown scooted out the passenger side and ran as well.
Brown was later found hiding a couple of blocks to the east, Carpenter said, while Colson headed south and west, eluding Monahan.
Monahan returned to the car and found a loaded semi-automatic handgun between the passenger seat and the door, partially under the passenger seat. Other officers found Colson not far away.
Testifying in his own defense, Colson said the gun was not his and he ran because he realized the car was blocked by police, he saw Monahan with a gun drawn, and didn’t know what was going on.
“My initial response was to get out and run. I did not think it was a good idea to stay in the car. I wanted to get clear of that situation,” Colson said under questioning by his attorney, Dan Jackson of Champaign.
Colson said he was aware that Brown had tried to move the car after the officers blocked it.
“Whatever he (Brown) was doing, I did not want any part of,” he said, adding that he was with Brown merely for the purpose of getting a ride to a home in Urbana.
Asked if he knew there was a gun in the car, Colson replied: “Not at all.”
On cross-examination, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink asked Colson that if he had put the gun under the seat, would he admit it to the jury.
“I would not have a gun, ma’am. I’m a convicted felon,” he said, adding that the glove compartment would be a more logical place to stow a gun rather than under the seat.
In closing arguments to the jury, Jackson said there were no fingerprints on the gun, no testimonial evidence, and no logical evidence to tie Colson to the gun.
In late June, Brown pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a peace officer, admitting that he hit Carpenter as the two struggled over control of the car. He was sentenced to 30 months of probation and six months in jail.
A second count alleging the gun under the seat was Brown’s was dismissed as was the aggravated battery with a firearm case from the Urbana shooting that the officers had wanted to speak to Brown about.
Brown still faces an unrelated case alleging that he possessed a gun in August.