Your up-to-the-second @news_gazette cover after the #Illini roll past Wyoming in season opener— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) August 27, 2022
More coverage here https://t.co/ivoADacjQl pic.twitter.com/svP94DzyTs
Strong start: Illinois senior Peyton Vining returned the opening kickoff 43 yards to set the table for a two-play, 52-yard scoring drive. Chase Brown had a role in both plays; first on a 38-yard rush and then on a 14-yard touchdown reception on the first pass of Tommy DeVito’s Illinois career. The pace slowed on ensuing drives, but the quick score demonstrated Barry Lunney Jr's willingness to dial it up when necessary.
The Fighting Illini open the scoring quick 😤@chasebrown____ x @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/NwsqnkDXpA— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 27, 2022
What Brown can do for you: Brown continued a torrid start to the season by racking up a rushing touchdown and 115 yards on his first 10 attempts of the game. The Canadian finished with two touchdowns and 151 yards on 19 attempts and proved why he's the centerpiece of the Illini's offensive attack.
Capable quarterback: DeVito finished the game with 192 yards and two touchdowns but averaged just over 5 yards per attempt. Most of his 27 completions were short targets; the Illini didn't register a completion of more than 20 yards until the final minute of the third quarter. The passing game seems more than able to take a back seat to Brown and the run game, especially since DeVito didn't turn the ball over.
#Illini victory pic.twitter.com/wq68YpCBRA— Scott Richey (@srrichey) August 27, 2022
No fly zone: Ryan Walters' second defensive unit got off to a hot start by forcing Wyoming to gain nearly all of its 222 yards on the ground. Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley was held to a measly 40 yards and six completions on 21 attempts and tossed a pick to Illini junior Devon Witherspoon.
Basically the only thing Wyoming can do successfully on offense involves the QB running the ball. Don't think that's going to yield much long term success. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) August 27, 2022
Kicking questions: James McCourt missed just five field goals throughout the entire 2021 campaign. Junior kicker Caleb Griffin missed two on Saturday, once from 42 yards and the other from 51 yards. The misses flanked a make from 27 yards out, but the Illini will want to make sure they aren't leaving points on the table as they enter Big Ten play on Friday night at Indiana.