CHAMPAIGN — Illinois assistant athletic director for video services Derryl Myles and the rest of the gameday crew for Illinois basketball games tried to treat Wednesday’s season opener as much like a normal game as possible.
They played the same songs before they ran out of the tunnel. The lights dimmed as a pregame video with highlights from last season blasted from the Jumbotron, and the lights dimmed and the spotlights shined as the starting lineup was announced.
When the lights turned on and the players took the floor to begin the most anticipated season in years, though, the emptiness of the arena was noticeable.
“It was really strange, especially going into this year with the type of hoopla that’s around this team, and Illini fans waiting for what could be a very special year this year,” Myles said, “and knowing that this team’s taking the court, and you look down and nobody’s there. The students would have been crazy, Illini fans would’ve been crazy, and there’s nobody here. You’re anticipating that energy to be here, and the guys had to bring their own juice. It was just a very strange, strange start for us.”
The players didn’t have much trouble bringing their own energy. After Illinois’ 122-60 win mover North Carolina A&T, coach Brad Underwood approached junior Ayo Dosunmu and senior Trent Frazier and asked if the feeling of the game was any different.
“Ayo says, ‘I didn’t notice any difference. I just saw a different colored uniform,’” Underwood said. “And Trent said the same thing. The players get so into that moment that … everything around them just becomes kind of quiet.”
Underwood noticed.
Usually, he doesn’t come out into the arena until just before tipoff. But about 70 minutes before his fourth season in Champaign was set to begin, he walked out onto the floor to see the emptiness.
"I didn’t want to be surprised or shocked when I walked out right before the game, because, you know me, I love letting the Orange Krush have it and getting them going and waving to them, and dapping up the scorer’s table,” he said. “Man, that is such a thrill and it’s so exciting, and you just get the juice going.”
The only people in attendance were those who worked for the UI athletics and State Farm Center, along with media. Photographers and videographers shot in the stands behind each basket, and other media members sat spread out behind desks in the Loge section.
The Illini radio team also traded its normal courtside seats for seats above the first set of stands, across from the Illinois bench. The team benches were also far different from normal, with players sitting in four rows with seats staggered apart, instead of the usual one row where players sit elbow-to-elbow.
"You miss the flag running through the crowd, the band, everything that goes along with that,” Illinois play-by-play radio announcer Brian Barnhart said before the game. “That will definitely be different. But it’s pretty much the same idea, just bring the listeners what’s happening in front of us.”
Like it is during Saturday football games, crowd noise was pumped in, filling the arena with familiar sounds. Once, that crowd noise stopped for a few seconds during a timeout, and the arena grew conspicuously quiet for a few seconds.
Basketball, though, is different from football in that respect.
“Football is a sport where the fans are really far away and you hear the swells and stuff that happen with it, but basketball is a very intimate sport and it’s people up close right on top of the court,” Myles said. “That was really strange. And the fact that you have to try and simulate what a real crowd sounds like, and you miss that aspect of it. You say, ‘Oh yeah, people would clap after a free throw or a dunk or a nice pass or a missed pass on the other end.’ We miss the Illini fans.”
Underwood strongly agrees.
His players might not notice the empty seats around them, but Underwood can’t wait for the day when a real crowd is reacting play-by-play and the Orange Krush is bouncing behind him, whenever that is.
“I miss it,” Underwood said. “I’m used to 15,000 screaming and it being loud. I love everything loud. So, it’s different, especially when you’ve got the best fan base in the country. I hope soon we’re back in that position where we have every seat filled, and in the meantime, we’ll have to grow accustomed to what is our new norm I guess.”