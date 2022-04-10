Brian Barnhart will celebrate the life of Jim Turpin during Monday's 'Penny For Your Thoughts' from 9-11 a.m. on WDWS 1400-AM/93.9-FM.
***
CHAMPAIGN - Jim Turpin, the longtime Voice of the Illini and radio host on WDWS, died Sunday.
He was 90.
Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017.
His favorite Illini moment involved the Flyin’ Illini in 1989, Turpin telling The News-Gazette:
“The most exciting game that I did, and the one that affected me the most, was getting to the Final Four, beating Syracuse in Minneapolis (in 1989). … Illinois had not been to the Final Four for years. I cared so much for Lou Henson. It meant a lot to him. You do basketball all those years, and you hope you get to the Final Four sometime. That was the one and only time we did when I was announcing.”
A member of the inaugural Seventy Over 70 class honored by The News-Gazette in 2019, Turpin was nominated by his daughter, Jayne DeLuce, who wrote:
"As his daughter, I get the joy of spending time with Jim almost daily, at least on the phone. I smile the most when we run into people, often total strangers, who say ‘thank you’ to Jim for how he has been a part of their life through his gift of voice. How he enthusiastically supported their high school theater group or when the Illini went to the Final Four or how he patiently listened to challenging callers, or how his voice provided comfort to listeners visually impaired. My favorite was a total stranger who told Jim that he was part of his family even though they had never met!"
Turpin spent his 90th birthday — Feb. 26 — with family and friends and was the recipient of a surprise video tribute. He also was announced at an Illinois home basketball game on Feb. 24.
He recently had suffered a fall at home. Family members were by his side when he died on Sunday morning.
Among the many honors the University of Illinois alum received during his distinguished radio career: The prestigious Broadcast Pioneer Award at the Illinois Broadcasters Association convention in 2014.