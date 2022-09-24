CHAMPAIGN — Beginning Monday, a number of streets north of University Avenue will be closed to traffic while Norfolk Southern Railroad crossings are fixed.
The following streets will be closed between Fifth Street and McKinley Avenue:
- Fifth Street just south of Washington Street.
- Phillips Drive just north of Washington Street.
- Walnut Street about halfway between Columbia Avenue and North Street.
- Bradley Avenue about halfway between Prospect Avenue and Hagan Street.
- McKinley Avenue about two-thirds of the way north of Bradley Avenue, south of Francis Drive.
The work may extend across several of the crossings at one time. Once work begins at a crossing, it is expected to last three to five days.
Local traffic will be maintained up to, but not through, the closures.