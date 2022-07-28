URBANA — Kent Weeks was active with the Champaign County Fair, serving as a vice president of the fair board, and was instrumental with the fair’s monster truck show.
“He was really proud of that show. We worked very closely with him,” said Tim Hall, president of Hall Brothers Racing, based in rural Thomasboro.
“When he unexpectedly passed away this month, we thought, ‘We’ve got to do something,’” Hall added.
That “something” will be monster-truck rides on the Halls’ Raminator truck beginning at 4 p.m. today at the county fairgrounds.
Ride donations will go toward the purchase of a bench in memory of Mr. Weeks to be placed in the fairgrounds’ memorial park.
“We’re going to try our best to make it happen,” Hall said of the memorial bench.
The rides will be given from 4 to 6:30 p.m. One hundred percent of the donations will go purchase of the bench.
Mr. Weeks, 68, died July 2 at Carle Clinic in Urbana. The owner/operator of Chambana Sales and CU Maintenance Inc. in Champaign volunteered many hours during the year to the county fair.
In addition to monster trucks, he was also a fan of show cars (he was a sponsor of the custom car show at the fair for 25 years), promoted the Champaign County Speedway, attended NASCAR races and enjoyed dirt-track racing.
Bill Alagna, first vice president of the fair board, said Mr. Weeks’ passing left a big hole to fill.
“He was involved in every part of the fair and went nonstop,” Alagna said. “He’d work on the sprint car show track, then you’d see him working on the car show and at the maintenance shed. He was like the Energizer Bunny, moving all the time.”
Alagna said it has taken several people to fill Mr. Weeks’ shoes.
He said more than once, he’d seen Mr. Weeks working at the fairgrounds before the sun came up.
“He’s going to be very hard to replace,” Alagna said.
The fundraiser for the memorial bench will be the latest money-raiser Hall Brothers Racing has undertaken. Among their other philanthropic deeds was donating ride proceeds to help fund construction of a veterans memorial at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
The Halls have eight monster trucks. Hall’s brother Tim is a driver. One of their trucks is on display at the International Monster Truck Museum and Hall of Fame in Butler, Ind.
In addition to competing in monster-truck events, the Halls have a contract with Ram trucks and are on hand for a variety of events at dealerships, including open houses, sales and grand openings across the country. They also appear at the Illinois State Fair and NASCAR races.