CHAMPAIGN — A second Interstate 57 exit ramp to Interstate 74 will be closed Tuesday night as part of the massive interchange reconstruction project northwest of Champaign.
Ken Crawford, Illinois Department of Transportation project implementation engineer, said northbound I-57 traffic will no longer be able to exit west onto I-74 at the interchange.
Northbound traffic will be routed to the Market Street interchange of I-57, where it will be detoured to the southbound lanes and then westbound onto I-74.
It marks the project’s second ramp closure. Currently, the eastbound I-57 ramp onto I-74 is closed.
Jason Smith, IDOT interchange construction field engineer, said the second ramp closure is needed to allow contractors to begin working on the bridge carrying I-74 over I-57.
He estimated both permanent ramp closures will be in effect for “roughly a year” — noting some temporary ramp closures will also be announced.
The interstate work is actually two major projects, with the first involving refiguring the interchange built in 1965. It involves construction of two Chicago-style flyover ramps to improve safety and traffic flow efficiency for travelers.
Work has also started on a $126 million project to widen I-74 to three lanes from Duncan Road east to Prospect Avenue.
Smith said work is progressing on the interchange.
“We’re making some decent progress on the structures,” Smith said. “The piers are mostly complete” — with 11 of 14 finished.
While area farmers are wishing for more rain, the recent dry conditions have allowed the interchange work to make good headway.
“It’s a very multi-faceted project,” Smith said. “It’s tough to say if it’s on schedule. The different areas are progressing at difference paces. A lot of temporary pavement and drainage work is going on.”
Crawford estimated the interchange project will be completed by the end of 2024, while the widening project will be finished by the end of the following year.