DANVILLE — What started as a request to add a fourth school resource officer to a Danville building — this time, an elementary — launched a brief discussion this week about a far bigger police presence in the district.
Is it time, board President Randal Ashton wondered aloud, to consider stationing a resource officer inside every school building, as he’s heard discussed elsewhere?
“I think we would like to see that” down the road, the Danville dentist said. “It’s not necessarily a sign that there’s a problem in that building. It’s just that we’ve seen what happens if there’s not security in some of these buildings, what happens if there is an incident that needs to be addressed.
“Having that resource officer there immediately, on staff, right there … is a great resource. That’s why it’s called a resource officer. It’s just great. It’s not necessarily that we have a problem with our students and (they) can’t be controlled; it’s just that we want the security for our buildings. I don’t know about you guys but I feel much better when I see our officers around.”
Once a polarizing topic sure to dominate the public comment portion of school board meetings any time it came up, there’s been little pushback surrounding talk of security upgrades at area schools after a year of phoned-in threats of shootings locally and tragic outcomes elsewhere — from an elementary in Nashville to a high school graduation ceremony in Richmond, Va.
In Danville, the only school board member who voted against beginning the lengthy process to add a resource officer at South View Upper Elementary — Shannon Schroeder — said she did so “because I don’t think it goes far enough.”
She’d like to see the district have more than its current three, with one floating among elementary schools and another stationed full-time at Kenneth D. Bailey Academy, which currently gets half of an SRO’s time.
“Having taught at South View, it’s sad to imagine we have to have a resource officer, but that’s the sign of the times,” said Alice Payne, who was elected to the board in April. The former Danville building principal ran on a campaign of “doing whatever is necessary to guarantee that our children are safe.”
This week’s SRO vote came a month after the board approved spending $226,162 over four years on a two-lane weapon detection system at the high school.
Other area school boards have had similar conversations about safety in recent weeks, as well.
— Rantoul Township High School started discussing whether to invest in metal detectors shortly after the end of last school year, Superintendent Scott Amerio said. Earlier, he joined high school SRO Alex Carbajal on visits to Centennial and Urbana high schools to see up close the systems both districts installed in the first few weeks of 2022.
As far as feedback, most of it has come from Rantoul teachers, Amerio said. Everyone who’s reached out has struck a similar tone — “they understand where we are in the world today and the need to keep everybody safe.”
— The Oakwood school district recently reached an agreement with the village’s police department that will have retired Danville officer Troy Hogren split time between the grade school and high school.
Echoing how officials in many districts areawide view the program, Oakwood Superintendent Larry Maynard said Hogren’s hire is as much about establishing “positive relations between the school district, families and the Oakwood police department” as it is curtailing juvenile crime.
— Paxton-Buckley-Loda last year became the 18th area district to add an SRO, the first for a Ford County school, and Villa Grove resumed its program after a one-year hiatus due to no officers on the city’s police force meeting requirements to serve. Said Superintendent Carol Munson: “Our board is committed to maintaining a resource officer for the foreseeable future.”