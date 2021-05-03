RANKIN — A 59-year-old woman was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck near Rankin.
The deceased was northbound on Illinois 49 when a vehicle driven by Ellis Flessner-Bryant, 20, of Rankin turned in front of her, approximately a mile south of Rankin about 1:05 p.m.
According to Illinois State Police, Ellis-Bryant was southbound on Illinois 49, driving a 2005 Hyundai SUV. He was turning into a private drive when he failed to yield for a northbound 2005 Chevrolet SUV, which struck the passenger side of the Flessner-Bryant vehicle.
The Vermilion County coroner pronounced the driver of the Chevrolet dead at the scene.
Flessner-Bryant was transported by ambulance to an area ambulance with minor injuries.
The deceased woman’s identity was not released pending notification of relatives.
Flessner-Bryant was cited for failure to yield right of way turning left.