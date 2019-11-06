RURAL PAXTON — An 84-year-old Rankin woman died Tuesday in a two-vehicle accident in Ford County east of Paxton.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Mary C. Diskin was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at 2:22 p.m.
An autopsy was to be performed Wednesday, and an inquest may be held at a later date, the coroner said.
An accident report from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office said Mrs. Diskin was taken to the hospital after her northbound 2014 Kia Sorento collided with an eastbound 2018 Ford Focus around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Ford County roads 2600 East and 200 North in Button Township.
The report said the Ford Focus was driven by Nancy K. Lee, 73, of rural Milford, who failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. Lee, who was also transported to Carle, was ticketed for failure to yield.
Both drivers were conscious and breathing when police arrived but had to be cut out of their vehicles — both of which were totaled — by Paxton and Rankin firefighters, the report said.
The collision caused Mrs. Diskin’s vehicle to strike a stop sign post as it rolled onto its top before it landed in a field about 40 feet northeast of the intersection. Lee’s vehicle also landed in a field northeast of the intersection, coming to a rest on its tires without rolling over, the report said.
Bull’s Custom Shop in Paxton towed both vehicles from the scene.