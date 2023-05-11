RANTOUL — Trustees in Rantoul have once again rejected the notion of welcoming any cannabis-related business to the village.
This week, village trustees voted 3 to 3 on a motion to remove the prohibition against such businesses, which came at the request of residents Dane Ehler and Blake Schilb. They want to start a cannabis craft grower operation in Rantoul.
Mayor Chuck Smith broke the tie, coming down on the side of leaving the prohibition against adult-use cannabis in place.
Trustees Irene Weathersby, Donald Robinson and Sam Hall supported the business by voting in favor of removing the prohibition while Terry Workman, Gary Wilson and Regina Crider wanted it to remain.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said Ehler and Schilb first broached the idea in the fall of 2021, even though the village had voted in 2019 not to allow cannabis sales in the community.
Twelve audience members spoke on the topic.
Eisenhauer said unlike cannabis dispensaries, there is nothing in state law that automatically provides a revenue stream to the municipality that might allow a cannabis grow operation.
He said a municipality, assuming it welcomed that type of business and wanted a return for residents, would have to institute a licensing fee and a sales tax, both actions that would require trustee approval.
“It’s difficult to determine what revenue may have been possible. We don’t know what sales (might be) because there aren’t a lot of craft growers in the state now to provide an example,” Eisenhauer said.