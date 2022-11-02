Rantoul celebrates Dr. Thomas Ramage Day
RANTOUL — For “the steady leadership and fiscal management” he showed in his 15 years as Parkland College president, the village pronounced Tuesday "Dr. Thomas Ramage Day" in Rantoul.
In a five-paragraph proclamation signed by Chuck Smith, the mayor lauded Ramage for, among other things, guiding Parkland “through a recession, state budget crisis and a pandemic. Despite these challenges, the college maintains a balanced budget and a healthy fund balance.”
Ramage will join wife Michelle — the former superintendent of the Rantoul City Schools District — in retirement at semester’s end. He'll be succeeded by Pam Lau.
He’ll be honored again Friday at a retirement ceremony at the I Hotel and Conference Center, with proceeds going to the Dr. Thomas Ramage Scholarship Fund.