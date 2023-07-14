RANTOUL — A year-and-a-half after Central, Centennial and Urbana added them, metal detectors are being considered at a fourth area high school — Rantoul.
“Probably not a very popular opinion, but as long as we continue to have adults in this community that think it’s OK for kids to have guns, we’re going to have this problem,” Superintendent Scott Amerio told the board at this week’s meeting. “Until we solve that problem, we’re going to do what we need to do.”
A 24-minute discussion on school security ended with Amerio suggesting he research the topic further and report back with a formal proposal at a future meeting.
He’s already done some homework, accompanying School Resource Officer Alex Carbajal on visits last year to Centennial and Urbana and this week hosting representatives from Evolv Technology — the vendor that provides Unit 4’s weapons detection security screening systems.
In addition to the one obvious upside of adding metal detectors — “You have a very safe environment,” Amerio said — there are several challenges to doing so, which the board spent much of this week’s meeting discussing.
Among them:
COST
Placing units at all three entrances — double lane models at the east and west wing entrances and a single-lane detector outside the main office — would run the district about $100,000 annually for the technology alone. And that’s if Rantoul committed to a four-year lease with Evolv.
Amerio said he’d research what other vendors offered but he and Carbajal both were high on the efficiency Evolv’s units provided for: “We’re going to be moving a lot of people through in a very short amount of time. You can’t have wands. It’s not like you go pick these things up at Menards and install them and have them working the next day.”
MANPOWER
Someone other than teachers and administrators needs to man the units, said Amerio, who figures it’s a four-person job that would cost another $200,000 at least.
And how would those new hires spend the rest of their day, Amerio wondered aloud. Serving as hall monitors? Patrolling the campus?
Without fully endorsing the idea, board member Janet Brotherton asked if hiring a second school resource officer might be a different option to consider.
LOGISTICS
Evolv’s site visit brought both encouraging and discouraging news. The good: A double-lane unit at the west wing entrance would fit nicely. The not-so-good: Placing units at the other two entrances would both take some rejiggering.
It would be especially challenging in the east wing, where a unit wouldn’t fit between the double doors. Putting it in the hallway would make doors used during tornado drills inaccessible.
“Any time you put a security measure in place, it raises the level of inconvenience,” said Amerio, who raised the possibility of sticking to just one system and making the west wing the sole entrance for students.
PUBLIC PUSHBACK
No decision would be made without giving families an opportunity raise concerns and ask questions, Amerio said. After all, he added, “there’s a perception issue if you are a school and kids are walking through metal detectors.”
In October, Unit 4’s metal detectors prevented a 16-year-old Centennial student from bringing a loaded .38 caliber revolver into school in a backpack.
Urbana’s system didn’t detect any firearms being brought into school in 2022-23, SRO Chad Burnett said during a year-end review at last month’s board meeting. While calling the detectors “a good deterrent,” he added: “We hear rumors, nothing proven, that we have students leaving firearms out of the building because of the metal detectors and not bringing them into the school and maybe going and finding them later, after school’s over.”