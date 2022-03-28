URBANA — A Rantoul man and woman were hurt in a drive-by shooting on Lincoln Avenue, Urbana police said.
Both the 23-year-old woman and 29-year-old man were shot, suffering non-life-threatening wounds to their arms, and the woman suffered a graze wound to her face, police said
Two children in car seats, ages 1 and 3, escaped injury.
Police said the incident occurred about 7 p.m. Sunday when the victims were driving north on Lincoln from Bradley Avenue, and didn’t stop until the victim’s vehicle pulled into Lucky’s Lounge at 2002 N. Lincoln.
The suspect vehicle, a white SUV, was driven north and was gone when police arrived. The shooter was described only as a Black man shooting from the vehicle’s passenger side.
The adults who were shot were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police said the motive for the shooting remains unknown and the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to all police at 217-384-2320, and information can be shared privately. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-383-8477, online at 373tips.com or using the P3 Tips mobile app.