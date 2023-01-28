URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly broke into two vehicles in that city Friday night is expected to be charged Monday with burglary.
Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega said police were called to the 500 block of South Tanner Street about 10 p.m. by someone reporting a suspicious person with a hammer.
Officers found Kevin Terrell, 28, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Collier Avenue, in that area and discovered a car that had a broken window and a Reynolds Towing company truck that had been damaged and entered.
Police learned that a wallet had been stolen from the car. It was recovered from Terrell, Ortega said. Additionally, the prosecutor said, Terrell was wearing a reflective vest that had allegedly been stolen from the tow truck.
Ortega said both vehicles had been damaged in the break-in but the amount of damage was unknown.
Ortega said Terrell is currently on probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Judge Chad Beckett set Terrell’s bond at $10,000.