URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly threatened people with a rifle was arrested early Saturday.
Marcus T. Walker, 32, of the 1500 block of Hobson Drive, appeared in court Saturday where Judge Roger Webber set his bond at $3,000.
A Rantoul police report said about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, several people were hanging out in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Hobson when Walker returned home and reportedly got upset that there were so many people present. The report said he appeared to have been drinking.
Multiple witnesses said that Walker allegedly produced a rifle, which had been wrapped in a bed sheet, and threatened to shoot people.
Police were called and found the rifle, wrapped in a bed sheet, stashed under a car where witnesses said Walker had put it.
Walker admitted he argued with some folks but denied he possessed the weapon.
The report said the rifle, loaded with five rounds, had been stolen out of Tennessee.
With a previous conviction for aggravated driving under the influence, Walker is not supposed to have a gun.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Walker is expected to be formally charged on Tuesday with unlawful use of weapons by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.