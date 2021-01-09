RANTOUL - A Rantoul man was being held Saturday in lieu of $50,000 bond after his arrest Friday at his home on drug and weapons charges.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren McQueen said Adrian Gonzalez, 19, of the 400 block of Letchworth Avenue, was arrested at his home following a court-authorized search during which Rantoul police found about four ounces of cannabis, two pistols, ammunition, Xanax and a small amount of cocaine in his bedroom.
The serial number had been scratched off one of the guns and Gonzalez told police he does not have a firearm owner’s identification card.
McQueen said Gonzalez, who had about $1,120 in the home, admitted to selling cocaine and cannabis regularly.
Gonzalez appeared in bond court Saturday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum. McQueen said he will be formally charged Monday.