RANTOUL — A Rantoul man was arrested Friday on a federal child pornography charge.
William K. Armstrong, 25, allegedly stored child pornography in his Dropbox account, according to an affidavit filed with the federal complaint.
After receiving a warrant, agents searched his apartment Wednesday in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive in Rantoul and located a phone that investigators said had more child pornography on it.
According to the affidavit written by Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Dwayne Roelfs, Armstrong was taken to the Rantoul police department for questioning and allegedly admitted the Dropbox account was his.
He claimed he never looked at the majority of the files and that he wasn’t aroused by them, but was just “morbidly fascinated,” according to Roelfs’ affidavit.
Armstrong said he moved to Rantoul a year ago.
Roelfs said he learned about the files in the Dropbox account from online tips in April and May. He traced them to Armstrong's apartment from the IP addresses used to access the account, according to the affidavit.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson, and Armstrong was represented at his first appearance Friday by Federal Public Defender Elisabeth Pollock.
At his first appearance, Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long ordered Armstrong to be detained by the U.S. Marshals Service.