URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly took part in mugging a man in that village Wednesday night is being held in the county jail.
William Marshall Jr., 22, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Hobson Drive, is expected to be formally charged Monday with armed robbery with a baseball bat following his arrest Thursday night by Rantoul police.
Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said police are also looking for other men they believe were involved in the attack.
Sullivan said about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, the 30-year-old victim went to the Golfview Village Apartment complex intending to pick up other men he knew and give them a ride.
He reported that when he arrived in the 700 block of Willow Pond, he was beaten and robbed of his keys, money and phone by men using their hands, fists and a baseball bat.
Sullivan said preliminary investigation revealed that the men believed the victim had money and that they dragged him from his car to an apartment trying to get it.
He was able to get away from them and get to another apartment, where police were summoned. He was taken Wednesday night to a hospital, where he was treated for cuts that required stitches, and bruises.
Sullivan said Marshall was in an apartment on Willow Pond that police searched Wednesday night with a court order. He was arrested Thursday evening after the victim identified him as one of the alleged robbers.
Judge Tom Difanis on Saturday set bond for Marshall at $100,000.