URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted to police that more than a pound of suspected cocaine found in his home Tuesday was his faces a lengthy prison term if convicted.
Darryl W. Nelson, 35, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class X felony carrying a penalty of 12 to 50 years.
About 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Champaign County Street Crimes Task force and Drug Enforcement Administration agents carried out a court-authorized search of a home in the 200 block of Winding Lane and found about 24 ounces of cocaine, which Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet said is worth about $69,000 on the street if sold at about $100 a gram.
A police report about the arrest said officers saw Nelson leave the home and get in a vehicle but they approached him and informed him of the search warrant.
In the house, they found:
— A total of 622 grams of suspected powder cocaine separated in 22 bags each weighing about 1 ounce (28 grams).
— One bag of suspected crack cocaine weighing just over 1 ounce (29 grams).
— A container with several bags of suspected crack cocaine that weighed a total of 39 grams.
— A digital scale.
— Indicators that Nelson lived at the house.
After being read his rights, Nelson told police that he lived at the house, that the drugs were his and that he typically sells $20 bags of cocaine or crack cocaine.
After hearing the preliminary evidence gathered in the case, Judge John Kennedy set bond for Nelson at $500,000, appointed the public defender’s office to represent him and told him to be back in court Dec. 3.
Nelson was sentenced to prison in September 2015 for having a handgun in his home. A separate charge alleging he had more than 15 grams of cocaine was dismissed. Nelson, who called himself a “functioning addict,” was sentenced to eight years in prison but received a sentence to boot camp, which he successfully completed in early 2016.
He told Judge Tom Difanis at the time that he was ready to be done with his street life and just wanted to take care of his children. Difanis warned Nelson then that he could “spend the rest of your life in prison or ... end up dead.”
The weapons conviction in September 2015 was the fifth felony conviction for Nelson. He had others for obstructing justice, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.