URBANA - A Rantoul man who allegedly possessed more than three ounces of methamphetamine and guns in his home is now in the custody of federal marshals.
Osiris Akhir, 25, of the 1600 block of Lowry Drive, was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s office earlier this week with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Similar state court charges that had been filed March 25 by the Champaign County state’s attorney office were dismissed Monday. Akhir faces more serious penalties in the federal justice system.
He appeared in court in Urbana Tuesday, where he was ordered held by U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long.
The charge stems from an ongoing investigation of Akhir, who had allegedly been selling crystal methamphetamine out of his home.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force received information about his activity and obtained a search warrant for his house, which they served on March 24.
According to the complaint filed in support of the federal criminal charge, police found 105.7 grams of methamphetamine, most of which was stored in the freezer, a 9 mm pistol with a defaced serial number, a Glock pistol, three high capacity pistol magazines, ammunition, a digital scale and cash.
The complaint said police also learned that Akhir is currently on parole for a 2018 federal conviction out of the Northern District in Indiana for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.
It’s possible Akhir could be charged with more crimes when his case is presented to a grand jury later this month.
If convicted of the methamphetamine distribution, he faces penalties of 10 years to life in prison.