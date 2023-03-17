URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly received about 5 pounds of cocaine through the U.S. mail has been charged with controlled substances trafficking.
Shavez Chapple, 31, for whom no street address was listed, was arraigned Friday on two counts of the Class X felony charge. If convicted, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
A Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force report said that U.S. postal inspectors found two separate packages in the U.S. mail that each contained just over 40 ounces of a substance that field tested positive for cocaine.
Both had been mailed from an address in Riverside, Calif., to addresses on North Drive on Rantoul and Valley Road in Champaign.
The person who mailed the package to Valley Road on Jan. 18 had sent two packages to that same address two times previously. The one mailed to the Rantoul address was sent on Jan. 24.
Based on the information supplied to local authorities by postal employees, Task Force officers obtained anticipatory search warrants for the homes and served them after the mailed packages had been delivered, seizing the suspected cocaine.
At the Champaign address, a woman told police that she is in a relationship with Chapple and that he instructed her to call him when a package arrived for him and that he would pick it up. She said she had accepted packages for him at her home on other occasions.
At the Rantoul address, a male said whenever he receives a package with a name on it he doesn’t recognize, he is to call Chapple.
When officers contacted Chapple by phone to speak with him in February, he hung up on them, the report said.
Police obtained the arrest warrant for him in early March and he was arrested Thursday. On Friday, Judge Brett Olmstead ordered that the bond remain at $500,000 for Chapple, who has previous convictions for possession of heroin and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Olmstead told him to return to court April 12.