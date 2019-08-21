URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly had heroin in his home that he intended to sell has been criminally charged.
Lavonte McWilliams, 27, who listed an address in the 100 block of Shady Lawn Drive, was arraigned Wednesday for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
The charges stemmed from a court-authorized search Aug. 6 by Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers at McWilliams’ home, according to Sgt. Dave Griffet, supervisor of the task force.
McWilliams had been under investigation in connection with ammunition found in a car July 28 on East Eureka Street in Champaign. Champaign police had been called to a fight at that address and found several men standing outside, including one with a gun. Police arrested another man, who was ultimately charged with being an armed habitual criminal.
Griffet said in McWilliams’ home, officers found about 10 grams of heroin, a scale, packaging materials and about $280 cash. Because of medical issues McWilliams has, police gave him a notice to appear in court Thursday.
If convicted of the more serious possession with intent to deliver heroin charge, McWilliams faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
Judge John Kennedy allowed McWilliams to remain free on his own recognizance and told him to be back in court Oct. 8.