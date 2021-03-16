URBANA - A Rantoul man is being held in the county jail in lieu of $150,000 bond for allegedly forcing his way into the home of a person he knew while armed and hitting her.
Troy Stewart, 25, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Eater Drive, was charged Tuesday with home invasion and unlawful use of weapons in connection with a Monday night incident.
Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke said a woman was awakened in her home on Falcon Drive in Rantoul about 10 p.m. by pounding on her door.
Stewart, whom she knew, allegedly forced his way in, displayed a handgun and struck her, causing her to have a bloody nose.
Radtke said because of previous convictions for aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated domestic battery, Stewart is not allowed to have a gun.
If convicted of home invasion while armed with a gun, he faces penalties ranging from 21 to 45 years in prison.
Stewart asked for a continuance so that he could hire his own attorney. Judge Adam Dill told him to be back in court March 30.