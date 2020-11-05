URBANA - A Rantoul man remained in the Champaign County Jail Thursday on charges alleging he molested a teen-age girl earlier this year.
Darwayne Barton, 51, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Hobson Drive, was arraigned Wednesday for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, alleging that around May 28, he touched the breast and genital area of a girl who lived in his neighborhood.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah told Judge Adam Dill that the alleged conduct happened when the girl was in Barton's home helping him because of medical problems he was experiencing.
Barton was charged on Oct. 30 and the judge issuing the warrant for his arrest set his bond at $100,000.
On Wednesday, Judge Adam Dill denied a motion by Barton’s court-appointed attorney to reduce the bond.
Umlah told the judge that when Barton was arrested Tuesday night, police found him in possession of guns and cannabis.
An additional Class 4 felony count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis was lodged against Barton Thursday alleging that on Tuesday he possessed about an ounce of cannabis packaged in 20 bags in his car.
He’s due back in court Nov. 17 for a probable cause hearing.