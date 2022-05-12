URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly broke into one car and was in another car that had been reported stolen has been criminally charged.
A Rantoul police report said Moises Concepcion-Roman, 42, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of Charles Drive, was arrested about 9 a.m. on Wednesday after officers spotted him near Mahoning and Maplewood drives in a car that had been reported stolen Tuesday from a residence on Willow Road in Rantoul.
The owner was called to identify the car and did so, but also found items inside that were not his.
Police found rings in the car that had been stolen in another car break-in on North Drive in Rantoul which also happened Tuesday.
Concepcion-Roman was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary, both Class 2 felonies which carry penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison, and for driving under suspension.
Court records show that Concepcion-Roman has previous convictions for theft, possession of controlled substance, burglary, aggravated battery, and driving under the influence.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed him to be released on his own recognizance and told him to return to court June 1 for a probable cause hearing.