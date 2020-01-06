URBANA — A Rantoul man has been criminally charged for allegedly forcing a woman to have sex with him.
Richard Tome, 27, who listed an address in the 100 block of Winding Lane, was charged Monday with criminal sexual assault for an act that allegedly happened Friday morning.
Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said the woman knew Tome and that the alleged assault happened in her home in Rantoul.
She reported what happened to police Friday afternoon, and went to a hospital for treatment and the collection of evidence. Police arrested Tome Saturday about 9:30 a.m. He appeared in court Sunday, where his bond was set at $25,000.
If convicted of the Class 1 felony offense, Tome faces four to 15 years in prison.