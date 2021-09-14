URBANA — A Rantoul man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years behind bars for enticement of a minor.
Michael D. Turner, 36, whose last known address was in the 1500 block of Hobson Drive, was prosecuted in federal court.
Turner was arrested in October 2020 after Illinois State Police learned he was taking part in sexually explicit online communications with a 16-year-old girl in an effort to entice her into a sexual relationship.
Turner has been locked up since his arrest. He pleaded guilty in April to a single count of enticement of a minor.
As part of his sentence, Turner will have to spend 10 years on supervised release once he gets out of prison.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon O’Brien, who is the deputy bureau chief with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, prosecuted Turner.