URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted his role in metal scrapping schemes has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Patrick Henderson, 51, who listed an address in the 400 block of High Street, had pleaded guilty to theft for stealing brass fittings in July 2018 from EpiWorks in Champaign, and guilty to attempted burglary for trying to dismantle an air conditioner at an abandoned Rantoul factory in June 2019.
Henderson entered his pleas in January before Judge Tom Difanis, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed his sentencing.
Two different Champaign County juries had tried Henderson for burglary in connection with the June 2019 incident at the factory on the former Chanute Air Force Base. Neither could reach a unanimous verdict, resulting in mistrials in November and December.
Friday, Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch sought a prison term and a fine for Henderson, who had multiple prior burglary convictions. His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham, asked for the community-based sentence to allow Henderson to continue to work on his sobriety.