URBANA — A Rantoul man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison after admitting he had drugs in his home for sale.
Rayvonn D. Sampson, 22, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Aspen Drive, pleaded guilty before Judge Tom Difanis to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
The charge stemmed from his arrest June 27 at his home by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, who had been investigating him for about a month for allegedly selling drugs.
Officers went to his home with a search warrant and found 29 pills of MDMA (Ecstasy), less than a gram of cocaine and more than 660 bullets. In a sport utility vehicle he was known to use, police found a sawed-off rifle and ammunition.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Sampson was eligible for an extended prison term on the drug charge based on convictions from 2013 and 2014 for burglary.
In return for his guilty plea, Alferink dismissed counts alleging he was an armed habitual criminal, and for unlawful use of weapons by a felon and possession of cocaine.