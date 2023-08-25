URBANA — A 38-year-old Rantoul man has been convicted in federal court of possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Artez L. Johnson was convicted after a jury trial before U.S. Judge Colin Bruce.
According to evidence presented by the government, Johnson was driving a car that Rantoul police stopped on Feb. 20 near the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Grove Avenue in Rantoul.
After Johnson got out of the car, police saw a small bag of suspected cocaine on the driver’s seat. When officers searched the car, they found about 330 grams of methamphetamine packed in ice in three bags in the center console, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Central District of Illinois.
Johnson said the methamphetamine was his, but that it was for personal use.
The government also presented evidence that Johnson had been dealing methamphetamine for several months, and that 330 grams is a distribution rather than a personal use amount.
Johnson faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.
The case was investigated by Rantoul police and the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Timothy Sullivan and Rachel Ritzer.