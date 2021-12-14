URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly tried to shoot a man to whom he owed money and instead injured a teenage girl is in jail on $1.5 million bond.
Michael J. Sanders, 53, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Cheryl Drive, was arrested Monday on charges filed against him back in October, days after a shooting in his own driveway. A warrant had been issued for his arrest Oct. 21.
A Rantoul police report said that on Oct. 18, a 55-year-old man had driven to Sanders’ home to collect $2,000 that he had loaned to Sanders. When he got there, he found Sanders and another man in the front yard. Sanders told him he needed a few minutes to get the money and told him to return in 15 minutes.
As the man headed north on Gleason Drive, he saw Sanders and another man open fire and hit his car several times with bullets. He was not injured.
However, a 16-year-old girl living on nearby Gleason Drive, who was playing the piano in her bedroom, was hit in the forearm with a bullet that came through her wall.
Sanders was arraigned Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. If convicted, he faces at least six to 30 years in prison.
Court records show that Sanders has previous convictions for armed robbery, robbery and drug-related offenses.
Late last month, police also arrested and charged William D. Gray, 37, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Abram Drive, Rantoul, for his role in the same shooting.
The report said police found about 23 bullet casings in the driveway of the home on Cheryl as well as bullet holes in the man’s car and the teen’s home.