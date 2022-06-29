URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly repeatedly sexually molested a child is in the Champaign County Jail.
Joshua J. Nibbe, 36, who listed an address in the 700 block of Maplewood Drive, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Urbana on a warrant that had been issued last week after he was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
According to a Rantoul police report, Nibbe repeatedly committed sex acts with a child under the age of 13 between October 2021 and February 2022 at a home in Rantoul.
The police report said the victim reported that last fall Nibbe saw messages that she had sent online to other people and thought they were inappropriate. He then threatened to tell her guardian about them unless she agreed to commit sex acts with him.
The alleged abuse came to the attention of police when a relative noticed a change in the child’s behavior and asked her what was wrong. She then revealed what Nibbe had allegedly been doing to her.
A trained interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center talked to the child and got enough specifics for the state’s attorney to charge Nibbe with four criminal counts alleging different acts. If convicted of the most serious, he faces six to 60 years in prison.
Court records show he has a previous conviction for domestic battery.
Nibbe is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.