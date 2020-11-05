URBANA — A Rantoul man who claimed he had no memory of it pleaded guilty to raping a woman.
Richard Tome, 28, was sentenced Thursday to 5 1/2 years in prison for criminal sexual assault.
He admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on Jan. 2 he forced a woman he knew to have sex with him. Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said the woman told Rantoul Police that Tome asked her to give him a neck rub and she did. He then forced himself on her despite her telling him to stop.
Police talked to Tome two days later and he said he did not remember anything after the neck rub, Boyd said.
Tome’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom, told Rosenbaum that Tome continues to maintain he does not recall the assault but acknowledges that the state has enough evidence to convict him.
The maximum sentence for criminal sexual assault is 15 years. Tome was given credit for 306 days served.