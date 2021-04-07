URBANA - A Rantoul man who allegedly fired a gun at a man in a vehicle last September is back in Champaign County in police custody.
Dametrius Kellup, 20, whose last known address was in the 200 block of Winding Lane, was recently arrested in Wisconsin on a warrant that had been issued in February after he was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Rantoul police detective Sgt. Jim Schmidt said the charge stemmed from a Sept. 18 dispute between Kellup and a man he knew.
Schmidt said about 9:50 p.m. that Friday, Rantoul officers were told a vehicle was chasing a pedestrian in the 1200 block of East Grove Avenue near a strip mall. On the back side of the mall, officers found a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number that they later learned had been stolen in July 2020 from Tennessee.
Through video surveillance from a nearby gas station, Schmidt said, police learned that Kellup got out of a sport utility vehicle and after exchanging words with the driver, allegedly fired shots at the vehicle.
Schmidt said the driver/victim told police that he had ordered Kellup out of the vehicle after the two had an argument. Kellup got out and as the man drove away, he told police he heard shots. The vehicle was not hit by gunfire, Schmidt said.
In the same area where police found the loaded gun, they also found a cellphone that was later linked to Kellup.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm is a Class 1 felony, punishable by a sentence ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
Judge Adam Dill arraigned Kellup Wednesday and told him to be back in court May 4. Kellup is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.