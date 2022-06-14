GIFFORD — A Rantoul man died late Sunday in a single-vehicle accident in northern Champaign County.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Scott A. Boyne, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on U.S. 136 west of County Road 2400 E, which is about a mile east of Gifford.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened just after 11 p.m.
Mr. Boyne was alone in his Dodge Charger driving west when he left the road. His car drove through the ditch, hit the embankment and a telephone pole. The force of the collision overturned his car and he was ejected.
An autopsy performed Tuesday indicated he died of multiple blunt force injuries.