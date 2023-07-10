URBANA — A Rantoul man on parole for a weapons violation has been charged with armed violence after police found a gun and drugs where he had been hiding.
Dequanta Wooten, 32, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of Winding Lane, was arrested by a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy about 2 a.m. Saturday outside a home in the Fountain Valley Mobile Home Park in Rantoul.
The deputy’s report said a caller reported a man was outside threatening to harm women inside. The deputy saw a man matching the description given by the caller run behind a bush.
He ordered that man to step out and it was Wooten, who set down a backpack.
In the bush, the deputy found a semiautomatic pistol, which Wooten is not allowed to have because of a prior Illinois conviction for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon for which he is on parole until later this year. Court records show he also has a conviction for robbery from Louisiana from 2012.
In the backpack, the deputy found 97 complete pills and 12 partial pills of Xanax, an anti-anxiety medication, 88 pills of the narcotic painkiller oxycodone, plastic bags, a scale and about 11 ounces of cannabis.
Wooten was charged Monday with armed violence for allegedly having the gun when he possessed the drugs, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession with intent to deliver oxycodone, Xanax and cannabis.
If convicted of the most serious, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
Because he’s on parole, Wooten remains in the county jail.