URBANA - A Rantoul man who admitted he tried to rob a man earlier this year has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Angel Quinones, 30, whose last known address was in the 1100 block of North Century Boulevard, was sentenced Monday by Judge Roger Webber, who also imposed a 180-day jail term and 75 hours of public service on Quinones.
He pleaded guilty in June to attempted aggravated robbery, admitting that on Feb. 25, he tried to rob a man with a gun that turned out to be a BB gun.
The incident happened outside a business in the 400 block of South Garrard Street, where a man was inspecting a flat tire on his vehicle when someone put a gun to his head and demanded money.
That led to a struggle between the man and Quinones, with the victim getting on top of Quinones.
Also joining in the fray was co-defendant Moises Concepcion-Roman, 41, of the 1100 block of North Drive, Rantoul, who reportedly kicked the victim to get him off Quinones. When that didn’t happen, Concepcion-Roman ran off.
Police arrested Quinones there, found the gun and learned it was a BB gun. They located Concepcion-Roman later near his home.
Concepcion-Roman pleaded guilty a month ago to attempted aggravated battery and was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 110 days in jail with credit for time served.
Quinones was given credit for 137 days served on his sentence. Webber said he could not earn good time.