URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted having cocaine on him when arrested in 2021 on weapons offenses has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Denzel D. Travis, 29, whose last known address was in the 600 block of St. Andrews Circle, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of a controlled substance.
He admitted that on Aug. 7, 2021, he had about 3.5 grams of cocaine in a satchel that Champaign County sheriff’s deputies found in a mobile home in Rantoul after the resident of that house got nervous about four men he described as old friends who had come to his house to party.
The deputy’s report said the resident fled his own home in the Fountain Valley mobile home park after one of the men pulled a gun and told the victim “he had a beef.” Believing the other men may have concealed weapons on them, the man left and called 911.
He allowed deputies to search his house and they found a total of three guns, ammunition for them, cocaine, and 28 counterfeit $100 bills.
Deputies arrested Travis and three other men but none of them answered any questions about the guns.
In exchange for Travis’s plea to having the cocaine, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah dismissed three other counts alleging he possessed a weapon.
Travis was ordered to serve the sentence concurrently with two years in prison he received in August after pleading to aggravated battery in a public place for punching a man in the face at a gas station in Rantoul on May 24, 2020.
He was given credit on his sentence for 535 days served.
Court records show Travis has prior convictions for armed robbery, theft, burglary and obstructing justice.