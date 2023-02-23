URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he sexually molested a child in her home has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison.
Douglas W. Baker, 52, pleaded guilty back in October to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, admitting that between May and June 2022 he touched a girl under the age of age of 18 in a sexual manner for his own arousal.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced Baker last week. Baker was given credit on his sentence for 202 days already served in the county jail since his arrest in late July.
In return for his plea, a more serious charge alleging criminal sexual assault was dismissed.
A Rantoul police report said the allegations came to light when the girl told a friend what was happening to her and that friend told her parent. The other girl’s parent notified authorities.
The girl told a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center and the different ways Baker touched her inappropriately both over and under her clothing on multiple occasions.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink had sought a five-year prison term for Baker, while his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Tammy Baer asked for only three years.
Court records show Baker had no previous convictions. He will have to register as a sex offender.