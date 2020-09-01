URBANA - A Rantoul man who admitted shooting a man in the leg last fall has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Jabari Morris, 21, whose last local address was in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive, Rantoul, pleaded guilty recently before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated battery with a firearm.
He will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence or at least six years and nine months. He was given credit on his sentence for 10 months already served.
Morris admitted that on Oct. 19, he shot a man in the leg in a parking lot in the 1800 block of West Kirby Avenue.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said prior to the shooting, Morris had argued with several people at a store in the 200 block of South Mattis Avenue, and threatened to shoot them.
The group left and Morris followed them to the 1800 block of Kirby where he and the victim exchanged more words before Morris pulled a gun and fired several times. The victim was driven to the hospital, where Larson said he had to undergo several surgeries on his leg.
Morris had no known prior convictions. Larson said.