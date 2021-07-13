URBANA — A Rantoul man was sentenced Monday to 12 1/2 years in federal prison for distribution and possession of child pornography.
Dwayne White, 56, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Briarcliff Drive, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography between April 2 and June 18, 2020.
Court records showed that a Champaign County sheriff’s investigator received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020 about pornographic videos of young girls having been sent from an IP address in Rantoul.
Investigator Dwayne Roelfs was able to confirm that White’s home was associated with the IP address. A court-authorized search of computers in White’s home confirmed that he had several videos and images of young girls being sexually assaulted.
White has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his arrest June 18, 2020. Judge Michael Mihm imposed the sentence.
When he’s released from prison, White will be on parole for 10 years and be required to register as a sex offender.