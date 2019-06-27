URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he possessed a gun that he should not have has been sentenced to three years in state prison.
But Stephen D. Jones, 22, who last lived in the 1500 block of Hobson Drive, will serve the sentence at the same time he serves one received in federal court last October for robbery.
Jones pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, admitting that on March 31, 2017, he possessed a handgun in a parking lot on Kiler Drive in Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott said that at about 11:50 p.m. that day, Champaign police were on foot patrol in that neighborhood when they saw three men, who they tried to talk to. Instead, the trio took off running, and an officer saw Jones pull a handgun from his waistband and toss it in his path of flight.
The gun was loaded and found under a car nearby, Schott said, and Jones arrested nearby.
Jones was released on bond within a few days of being charged in state court.
Because of a 2014 conviction for residential burglary, he is not allowed to possess a weapon, and in his case, probation was not an option.
Schott said Jones had another conviction for misdemeanor battery and a juvenile adjudication for battery.
In October, Jones was sentenced to 47 months in federal prison for taking part in the October 2017 robbery of the Liquor Locker in Rantoul along with Anthony T. Johnson, 24, also of Rantoul.
Johnson was sentenced that same month to 12 years in federal prison for his role in the Liquor Locker robbery. Besides pleading guilty to robbery, Johnson also pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Both men were ordered to make restitution of $2,000 to the Liquor Locker.