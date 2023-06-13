URBANA — A Rantoul man arrested over the weekend for allegedly having a loaded gun, cannabis and a lot of cash in a car was charged Monday with a Class X felony.
Zamarlon Parker, 33, who listed an address in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane was able to post $15,000 cash on Sunday to be released from jail following his arrest early Saturday on Bradley Avenue at Hedge Road in Champaign.
An Illinois State trooper’s report said just after 3 a.m., police saw a Chevrolet Malibu driving with no lights on. The trooper stopped the car and found Parker alone in it.
After seeing loose cannabis in the center console, the trooper had Parker get out. A search turned up a loaded .380-caliber handgun behind the carpet wall in the driver’s floorboard, about 15 grams of cannabis and just over $6,000 cash.
Parker, who has previous convictions for theft, obstructing identification, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, had the public defender appointed to represent him.
He’s due back in court July 12. If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, Parker faces six to 30 years in prison.